Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPAR. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Motors from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spartan Motors presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Get Spartan Motors alerts:

SPAR opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. Spartan Motors has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $611.91 million, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Spartan Motors had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $288.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spartan Motors will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Spartan Motors’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

In other Spartan Motors news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of Spartan Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $219,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,360,589.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $675,000. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPAR. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spartan Motors during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 82.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 767,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 346,055 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spartan Motors during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 14.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 12.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.