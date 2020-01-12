SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Trading 0.1% Higher

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.68 and last traded at $19.68, 1,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 42,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0476 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIPX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 5,181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $537,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,882,000. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000.

