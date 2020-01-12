SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) traded up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.93 and last traded at $27.91, 3,704 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 196,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBND. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 719.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 81.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EBND)

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

