SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) fell 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $66.81 and last traded at $66.87, 5,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 76,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.01.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.96.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8598 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 3%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QEFA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 159.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 105,832 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,580,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000.

