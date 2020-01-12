SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) shot up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.64 and last traded at $59.58, 2,320 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 190,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.49.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1814 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 93.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 78.2% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter.

