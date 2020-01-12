SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHOK) Trading 0.5% Higher

SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHOK) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.13 and last traded at $65.13, 65 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.80.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.22.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.7535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHOK) by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 10.45% of SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.