SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYB) Stock Price Up 0.5%

SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYB) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.98 and last traded at $73.89, approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 5,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.52.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average of $68.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3401 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPYB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter.

