SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) Trading Down 0.1%

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $99.19 and last traded at $99.19, 300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 18,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.32.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.61 and its 200 day moving average is $95.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.799 per share. This is a boost from SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMLV. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 196.4% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 138.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 86,683.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 46,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 131,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter.

