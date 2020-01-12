Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) Short Interest Up 61.2% in December

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,700 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the December 15th total of 143,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STXB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 168,728 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,242,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $984,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 307,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 986,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,190,000 after purchasing an additional 38,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.86. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $369.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of -0.13.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STXB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

