Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Releases FY 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) updated its FY 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.43-0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $878-882 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $896.12 million.Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.17-0.21 EPS.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $344.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.39.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $242.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.83%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

