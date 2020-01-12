Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Stag Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Stag Industrial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Stag Industrial has a payout ratio of 433.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Stag Industrial to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.5%.

NYSE:STAG opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26. Stag Industrial has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $102.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.78 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 19.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stag Industrial will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

STAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $2,977,498.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,596.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 51,212 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,603,959.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,914.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

