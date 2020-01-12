Stellar Price Reaches $0.0486 (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.0486 or 0.00000595 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, Ovis and C2CX. During the last week, Stellar has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $970.21 million and $217.03 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.36 or 0.02001545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00187278 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00126168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar was first traded on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,906 coins and its circulating supply is 19,975,881,693 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org.

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CEX.IO, Ovis, Huobi, Poloniex, OTCBTC, Bittrex, Kraken, Indodax, Koinex, Binance, BitMart, Cryptomate, Exmo, Bitfinex, Exrates, HitBTC, Upbit, BCEX, Koineks, RippleFox, CoinEgg, Kuna, Liquid, Bitbns, C2CX, Stellarport, Gate.io, Kucoin, Kryptono, OKEx, Vebitcoin, Stronghold, ZB.COM, GOPAX, CryptoMarket and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

