Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Short Interest Down 26.4% in December

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the December 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 621,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

SHOO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

In other Steven Madden news, President Amelia Varela sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $3,323,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 231,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,607,205.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $534,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,615. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Steven Madden by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHOO opened at $41.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.79. Steven Madden has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $44.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $497.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.18 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

