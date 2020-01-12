STK Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (STK)

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, STK has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One STK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Cobinhood, IDEX and Kucoin. STK has a market cap of $576,361.00 and $4,914.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STK alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.36 or 0.02001545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00187278 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00126168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

STK Token Profile

STK was first traded on September 27th, 2017. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,414,782 tokens. STK’s official message board is medium.com/@STKtoken. The official website for STK is stktoken.com. STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken. The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

STK Token Trading

STK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kucoin, IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.