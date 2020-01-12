Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the December 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $39.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.55.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 104,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $3,022,439.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $104,000. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

