Structural Monitoring Systems (ASX:SMN) Trading 1.1% Higher

Structural Monitoring Systems plc (ASX:SMN)’s share price traded up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.94 ($0.67) and last traded at A$0.94 ($0.67), 80,248 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.93 ($0.66).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market cap of $108.76 million and a P/E ratio of -26.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.94 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.88.

