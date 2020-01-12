Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Short Interest Down 79.4% in December

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summit State Bank stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,652 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,919 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.95% of Summit State Bank worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit State Bank alerts:

SSBI stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19. Summit State Bank has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.77 million for the quarter.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.