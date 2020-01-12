Superdry (LON:SDRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Superdry (LON:SDRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SDRY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Superdry from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 490 ($6.45) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Superdry from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.89) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 574.44 ($7.56).

Shares of Superdry stock opened at GBX 440 ($5.79) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.63. The firm has a market cap of $360.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 496.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 444.14. Superdry has a fifty-two week low of GBX 371.32 ($4.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 575.50 ($7.57).

In related news, insider Helen A. Weir bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.58) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($32,886.08). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,912.

About Superdry

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

