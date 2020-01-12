Superloop (ASX:SLC) Shares Up 2.8%

Superloop Ltd (ASX:SLC)’s share price shot up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.93 ($0.66) and last traded at A$0.93 ($0.66), 961,302 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.90 ($0.64).

The firm has a market capitalization of $301.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of A$1.10.

Superloop Company Profile (ASX:SLC)

Superloop Limited engages in the design, construction, development, and operation of independent telecommunications infrastructure in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers network solutions for wholesale, enterprise, and channel customers. It is also involved in the operation of a fixed wireless broadband network; and provision of cloud and managed IT services for corporate customers, as well as cyber safety and security services.

