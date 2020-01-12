Suretly (SUR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. During the last week, Suretly has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Suretly has a market capitalization of $110,143.00 and $10.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00005694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $483.46 or 0.05923552 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026415 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035507 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001171 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,213 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com.

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

