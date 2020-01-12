SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 704,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 547,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SurModics stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.50 million, a P/E ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 0.99. SurModics has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.67.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. SurModics had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SurModics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $28,838.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,715.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,201,730.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,702 shares of company stock worth $433,738. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SurModics by 57.1% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SurModics by 66.7% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SurModics by 57.1% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SurModics by 57.1% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SurModics during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of SurModics in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SurModics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

