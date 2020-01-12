SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SIVB. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $265.67.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $251.73 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $183.04 and a 1 year high of $259.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.53. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.16. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $814.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.10 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 21.23 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $224,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,947,162.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $1,228,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,276. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

