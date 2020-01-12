SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.03-3.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.24-5.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.37 billion.SYNNEX also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.03-3.22 EPS.

SNX stock opened at $145.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $78.55 and a 1 year high of $148.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.90.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.57.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $286,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,667.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $33,829.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,705.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,364 shares of company stock worth $2,245,328 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

