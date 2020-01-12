Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a payout ratio of 111.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.4%.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $23.14.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $118.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.49 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 24.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stewart Martin 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SKT shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

