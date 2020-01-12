TD Securities Downgrades Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) to Hold

TD Securities lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $23.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COG. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Williams Capital set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.74.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business had revenue of $429.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 74.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.