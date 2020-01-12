TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) PT Raised to at Benchmark

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Benchmark to in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TGNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NYSE TGNA opened at $16.50 on Friday. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. TEGNA had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $551.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TEGNA will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TEGNA by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,444,000 after buying an additional 97,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,630,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,848,000 after purchasing an additional 841,666 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 14.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,710,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,872,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,959,000 after purchasing an additional 249,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard General L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter worth $134,378,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

