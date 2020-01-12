Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tellurian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

NASDAQ TELL opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 57.16% and a negative net margin of 677.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 54.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 599.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 11,423.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 17.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

