Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Townsquare Media, Inc. is a local media and entertainment company. It owns and operates radio, digital and live event properties in small to mid-sized markets across the country. Townsquare Media specializes in creating and distributing original entertainment, music and lifestyle content. Its assets include radio stations, local companion websites, and a streaming radio App called radioPup for iOS and Android, and live events. The Company owns FM and AM radio stations in markets in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, and Texas. Townsquare Media, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

TSQ stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $185.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.96. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $112.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Townsquare Media will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 31.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 86,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

