TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$15.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.42. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$11.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.12.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$93.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

RNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.75 to C$14.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. TransAlta Renewables has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.96.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

