TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) Short Interest Down 23.4% in December

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the December 15th total of 35,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other TransAtlantic Petroleum news, CEO Noah Malone Mitchell III purchased 7,363,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,797,960.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,616,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,219.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get TransAtlantic Petroleum alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.17% of TransAtlantic Petroleum worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. TransAtlantic Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.43.

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.65 million for the quarter.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Company Profile

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAtlantic Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAtlantic Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.