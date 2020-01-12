Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NASDAQ TRIL opened at $2.75 on Friday. Trillium Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $3.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trillium Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 275,800 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.73% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

