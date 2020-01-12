Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TMQ. Raymond James assumed coverage on Trilogy Metals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ opened at $2.36 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.13.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The mining company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,461 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 39,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 226,311 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 86,970 shares in the last quarter.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

