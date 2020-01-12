Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on January 31st

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the transportation company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Trinity Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Trinity Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 61.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Trinity Industries to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78. Trinity Industries has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $26.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.07.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $813.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.80 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TRN. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Buckingham Research set a $18.00 target price on Trinity Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $20.00 price target on Trinity Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $11,904,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $8,184,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,387,600 shares of company stock valued at $28,373,404. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

