Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinseo S.A. is a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber. The Company’s technology is used by customers in industries such as home appliances, automotive, building & construction, carpet, consumer electronics, consumer goods, electrical & lighting, medical, packaging, paper & paperboard, rubber goods and tires. Its major products include styrene-butadiene latex, styrene-acrylate latex, solution styrene-butadiene rubber, lithium polybutadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, ignition resistant polystyrene, polycarbonate resins, compounds and blends, and polypropylene compounds. Trinseo S.A. is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. “

Get Trinseo alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TSE. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Trinseo from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Tudor Pickering lowered Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

NYSE TSE opened at $33.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.82. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $52.34.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $922.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trinseo will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $57,028.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,998.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $301,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,955.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Trinseo by 35.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,066,000 after purchasing an additional 317,271 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,805,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Trinseo by 424.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 37,554 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the third quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinseo (TSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.