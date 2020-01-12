TRONCLASSIC Price Up 523.5% Over Last Week (TRXC)

TRONCLASSIC (CURRENCY:TRXC) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. One TRONCLASSIC token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Token Store. TRONCLASSIC has a market capitalization of $671,330.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of TRONCLASSIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TRONCLASSIC has traded up 523.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.82 or 0.01960824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00187600 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00027772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00126014 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TRONCLASSIC Token Profile

TRONCLASSIC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,107,478,370 tokens. TRONCLASSIC’s official Twitter account is @TronClassic. The official website for TRONCLASSIC is www.tronclassic.xyz.

TRONCLASSIC Token Trading

TRONCLASSIC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONCLASSIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRONCLASSIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRONCLASSIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

