Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on TROX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tronox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 3.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. Tronox has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.64 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the third quarter valued at $88,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 8.1% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 73.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

