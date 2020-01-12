Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $32.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TRUP. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum set a $20.00 price objective on Trupanion and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.33.

Trupanion stock opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1,041.00 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $99.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.24 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $144,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,360 shares in the company, valued at $82,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,300 shares of company stock worth $956,497. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Trupanion by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Trupanion by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 194,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

