Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) PT Lowered to at Oppenheimer

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from to in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TUFN. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Shares of NYSE:TUFN opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $31.04.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.16 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 54.40% and a negative net margin of 17.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUFN. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

