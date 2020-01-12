Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TPB. B. Riley lowered their target price on Turning Point Brands from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $570.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.25. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.55 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 68,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 14,168 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

Featured Article: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Brands (TPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.