Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Now Covered by Bernstein Bank

Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. Bernstein Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.63% from the company’s current price.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Twitter from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their target price on Twitter from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Twitter from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Twitter from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE TWTR opened at $32.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Twitter will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $330,447.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $540,207.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,993 shares of company stock worth $2,211,668. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 447.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 74,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.