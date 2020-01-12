United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.11. United Fire Group has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $55.03.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.75%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

In other news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 8,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $381,969.94. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFCS. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 1,571.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 182.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

