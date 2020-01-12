UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $330.00 at Credit Suisse Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $312.00 price objective (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $305.45.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $295.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.94. The company has a market cap of $278.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $300.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

In other news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total transaction of $5,914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 163,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,581.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,680 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

