USDX (USDX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. USDX has a market cap of $1.26 million and $4,968.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDX has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00004106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00049487 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00018912 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000603 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004653 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000655 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,765,077 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

Buying and Selling USDX

USDX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

