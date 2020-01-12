Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $114.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.78.

Shares of VLO opened at $96.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.82. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

