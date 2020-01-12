ValuEngine Upgrades Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) to Hold

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $52.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average is $46.95. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

