ValuEngine Upgrades Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) to “Hold”

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. DNB Markets raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Autoliv stock opened at $79.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $61.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.55.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Autoliv in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Autoliv in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autoliv in the third quarter worth about $216,000. 39.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

