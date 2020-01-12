ValuEngine Upgrades CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CELYAD SA/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Get CELYAD SA/ADR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CYAD opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. CELYAD SA/ADR has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $24.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYAD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CELYAD SA/ADR by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CELYAD SA/ADR by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

CELYAD SA/ADR Company Profile

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CELYAD SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CELYAD SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.