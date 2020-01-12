ValuEngine Upgrades Ryder System (NYSE:R) to Buy

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

NYSE R opened at $53.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.42. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $67.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.85.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.98). Ryder System had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith purchased 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.63 per share, with a total value of $100,027.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,543.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 4.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 10.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.5% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 0.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

