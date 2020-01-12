Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth (NASDAQ:VTWG) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth (NASDAQ:VTWG) traded up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $157.05 and last traded at $157.05, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.86.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.358 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

