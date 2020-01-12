Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) Trading 0.2% Higher

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $92.04 and last traded at $91.93, 7,049 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $91.74.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8404 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 303.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period.

